Český talent opouští liverpoolské hvězdy, v Irsku bude chytat proti chlapům

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 | 𝙅𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙎 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎



19 year old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined us on a season long loan from @LFC



The Czech Republic underage international has been on the bench for 3 Champions League gameshttps://t.co/KdwF8Qrybf#StPatsFC | #Saints2021 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fEEO1TnegW