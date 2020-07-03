Rekord padl! Kurážná blondýnka ale zaplatila životem

V srpnu loňského roku americká závodnice Jessi Combsová při pokusu o absolutní rychlostní ženský rekord tragicky zahynula, svého cíle nicméně dosáhla in memoriam. Podle serveru Motor Authority byl její výkon 851 km/hod., čímž překonala dosavadní maximum Kitty O´Neilové z roku 1976, oficiálně uznán a zanesen do Guinnessovy knihy rekordů.
Automobilová závodnice a bývalá televizní moderátorka Combsová se loni 27. srpna v poušti Alvord v Oregonu pokoušela se speciálně upravenou přepadovou stíhačkou F-104 s názvem North American Supersonic Speed Challenger o výkonu 52 000 koní o překonání více než 40 let starého rekordu. O´Neilová dosáhla ve stíhačce na třech kolech rychlosti 825,111 km/hod.
V první jízdě Combsové naměřili rychlost 830,7 km/hod, pro zapsání do knihy rekordů je ovšem nutné absolvovat trať i ve druhém směru, po čemž se výkony zprůměrují. Během druhé jízdy dosáhla měřeného výkonu 851 km/hod, následně ale havarovala a její život vyhasl. V pouhých 39 letech...
Již krátce po tragédii se hovořilo o tom, že rodačka z Rockerville v Jižní Dakotě bude i tak posmrtně zapsána do Guinnessovy knihy rekordů, protože maximum O´Neilové vylepšila. Tak se nyní i stalo.
#rememberthetime I was woke up Monday by a reporter from the London Times telling me that @guinnessworldrecords would be releasing today that @thejessicombs had officially broke her world landspeed record. I really don’t know how I feel about this at all as no record could ever be worth her not being here, but it was a goal that she really wanted - and as hard as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I’m so proud of her. She woke up that morning to an alarm saying “lets make history” and we had an absolutely amazing day. On the morning run she broke her previous top speeds and we went back to the trailer and had a long heart to heart - she had a few things that were bothering us safety wise and I told her I would support her no matter what she decided to do. That afternoon we booked a house in Lake Tahoe for the next night, and she decided she was going to run that one last afternoon run to back up her record and then walk away from it for good and let her back up driver go for the overall world record instead of her. That was to be the last time she ever got in that car. It has torn me apart that all I had todo is say let’s go and we would have left before that run, she asked my opinion and I told her Togo for it if it was what she wanted. That conversation has torn me apart everyday since the accident. . On her final record run- the front wheel assembly failed and as she decelerated just past the end of the run, it came apart and went up into the electronics/mechanical bay behind her seat and caused the accident. There was nothing that she could do and she did everything perfect. I don’t know that this is anyone’s business and it has been hard for me to talk about, but I have been asked about several false narratives lately that she had done something wrong and I can’t live with anyone saying that anymore. I was in the safety vehicle beside her as she was slowing down when the accident happened, I watched the accident live as well as the onboard footage that was recovered. I can 100% tell you beyond any doubt that she did everything exactly as she was supposed to. . #missyababe #myjessi #landspeed #jessicombs #worldrecord #guinness
„Byl to cíl, kterého chtěla dosáhnout," komentoval na sociální síti partner závodnice Terry Maden po potvrzení o certifikátu v Guinnessově knize rekordů. „Ale žádný rekord nestojí za fakt, že už teď (Jessi) není mezi námi."