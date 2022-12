Nejsem tak jiná jako ostatní, nevzdám se! hlásí zakázaná transgender cyklistka

📺🚴🏻‍♀️🏳️‍⚧️ On Tuesday 29 November, elite trans cyclist Emily Bridges’ documentary ‘Race To Be Mẹ’ will be aired on @ITVWales .

It details her battle to represent Wales at the #CommonwealthGames, which found herself at the centre of an international storm. pic.twitter.com/SqenBgAbfT