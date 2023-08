Obrovská tragédie. Fotbalistu i další členy týmu rozdrtily dva kamiony

CRASH TRAGEDY Portuguese footballer Paollo Madeira Oliveira 27, crushed to death alongside coach & team doctor in horror car crash. Doan Nguyen Duc, pres. of the club, said asst coach Duong Minh Ninh 48, Doan Trong Tri 29, and Oliveira were headed home, acc'ding to VNExpress.😢 pic.twitter.com/5CICzQlNEo