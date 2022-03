On #ESPNDaily, @emilymkaplan reports that the Capitals have asked Alex Ovechkin to *take Vladimir Putin out of his Instagram profile photo and/or deactivate his IG account.*

But Ovechkin declined, citing fear for the safety of his family in Russia.

🎧➡️ https://t.co/T0Q23uTRbf pic.twitter.com/cdEeNbmLrV