Ondra chválí čističe a vyhlíží semifinále: Budu uvolněnější, slibuje

Following his second flash in the men’s Boulder qualification round, Adam Ondra 🇨🇿 closed with three tops and five zones, currently sitting in seventh place in group A – 13th overall.

