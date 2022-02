🇨🇿 Czech Ester Ledecka extended her winning Olympic streak as she secured the #gold medal in women's #snowboard parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Games.

🇦🇹 Daniela Ulbing of Austria claimed #silver and 🇸🇮 Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia clinched #bronze https://t.co/SshfLqH4fC pic.twitter.com/DivZzhEpYQ