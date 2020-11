Liverpool vytasil diamant. Jota už nasázel víc gólů než Firmino, i když odehrál o téměř 2000 minut méně

🤯 Diogo Jota has now scored more goals for Liverpool in 2020 than Roberto Firmino



🇵🇹 𝗗𝗶𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗝𝗼𝘁𝗮

⏱️ Minutes Played - 480

⚽️ Goals - 6



🇧🇷 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼

⏱️ Minutes Played - 2405

⚽️ Goals - 5 pic.twitter.com/p5FgnZuLPu