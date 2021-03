Wawrinku čeká po operaci nohy několikatýdenní pauza

Hey guys, just wanted to update you . After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure 💉🔬🔪🦶 on it. Everything went well 🙏🏼. I will be out for a few weeks but can’t wait to start practicing again soon 🏃🏻💪🏻 🎾🧡 pic.twitter.com/5PZre7kluA