Coleman při Diamantové lize v Číně vyrovnal nejrychlejší stovky sezony

Drama in the 100m!



A joint world lead of 9.83 for @__coleman, who streaks away from @fkerley99 and @crazylongjumper.



A PB of 9.85 for Kishane Thompson in 2nd, while Ackeem Blake takes a tumble early on. #XiamenDL 🇨🇳#DiamondLeague

📷 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/Tr7rX4vRBM