Barcelonou cloumá skandál. Toxické prostředí, Messi jako krysa z kanálu a hormonální trpaslík

❗In the whatsapp texts gathered by the Police, Roman Gomez Ponti, Head of Legal Services under Bartomeu, can be seen addressing Lionel Messi as a 'sewer r*t' and 'hormonal dw*rf' and Gerard Piqué as 'son of a b*tch'.

He is also accused of leaking their contracts.

Via: @sport pic.twitter.com/w6aqaGNBsc