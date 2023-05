Exteplický střelec v elitní společnosti s Ronaldem či Messim. Skvělý pocit, obzvlášť v derby, jásal Džeko

Edin Džeko's game by numbers vs. Milan:

70 minutes

100% take-ons completed

41 touches

8/10 duels won

5/6 aerial duels won

5 touches in opp. box

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 fouls won

1 goal

The second-oldest player to score in a semi-final. 🍷#UCL pic.twitter.com/41rL9rYfUE