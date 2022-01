Nic jiného, než první trojku neberu, hlásí Ronaldo. Promluvil o Rangnickovi

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Rangnick is doing a good job. Of course I don't want to be here in the club to fight for sixth, seventh or fifth place”, he told Sky. 🔴 #MUFC

“I’m here to try to win, to compete. I believe that if we change our mind, we can achieve big things”. @utdreport pic.twitter.com/eS9qSETML3