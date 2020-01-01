Rubriky:

Černý týden anglického fotbalu. Po legendárním brankáři odešel i bývalý trenér Manchesteru United

Dnes 10:33 - Londýn/Praha

Smutný týden zažívá anglický fotbal. Poté, co byla v úterý zveřejněna zpráva o úmrtí legendárního brankáře Gordona Bankse, nyní média přinesla zprávu o smrti Erica Harrisona, bývalého trenéra mládeže v Manchesteru United. Zemřel ve věku 81 let.

 

Fotbalový trenér Eric Harrison (druhý zprava). Na snímku se slavnými hráči United Davidem Beckhamem, Garym Nevillem a Philem Nevillem.



S informací přišel server Sky Sports News. Harrison byl součástí akademie United v době, kdy v rámci ní vznikala slavná "Class of '92", jejímiž členy byli David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs a Nicky Butt.

Kromě trénování manchesterské mládeže byl Harrison také čtyři roky asistentem manažera velšského národního týmu. Před čtyřmi lety mu byla diagnostikována kombinovaná demence. Zemřel obklopen svou rodinou ve věku 81 let.

Sir Alex Ferguson označil Harrisona za "jednoho z největších trenérů naší doby." A dodal: "Ericův přínos fotbalu (nejen v Manchesteru) byl neuvěřitelný. V mladých hráčích vybudoval charakter a odhodlání a připravil je na budoucnost."

bak, Sport.cz
