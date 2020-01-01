Černý týden anglického fotbalu. Po legendárním brankáři odešel i bývalý trenér Manchesteru United

Smutný týden zažívá anglický fotbal. Poté, co byla v úterý zveřejněna zpráva o úmrtí legendárního brankáře Gordona Bankse, nyní média přinesla zprávu o smrti Erica Harrisona, bývalého trenéra mládeže v Manchesteru United. Zemřel ve věku 81 let.
S informací přišel server Sky Sports News. Harrison byl součástí akademie United v době, kdy v rámci ní vznikala slavná "Class of '92", jejímiž členy byli David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs a Nicky Butt.
Kromě trénování manchesterské mládeže byl Harrison také čtyři roky asistentem manažera velšského národního týmu. Před čtyřmi lety mu byla diagnostikována kombinovaná demence. Zemřel obklopen svou rodinou ve věku 81 let.
We are extremely saddened to report that our former youth coach Eric Harrison passed away last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vS94a8MKxr— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 14. února 2019
Sir Alex Ferguson označil Harrisona za "jednoho z největších trenérů naší doby." A dodal: "Ericův přínos fotbalu (nejen v Manchesteru) byl neuvěřitelný. V mladých hráčích vybudoval charakter a odhodlání a připravil je na budoucnost."
Sir Alex Ferguson has called Eric Harrison "one of the greatest coaches of our time" and added "Eric's contribution to football and not just at Manchester United was incredible. He built character and determination in those young players and prepared them for the future." #SSN— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 14. února 2019