UEFA zakázala fanouškům Legie vstup na pět venkovních zápasů

30.11.2023, Aston Villa🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - Legia Warszawa🇵🇱 Police not allowed Legia fans into ground. Legia fans now outside the ground throwing Glass bottles into the ground at villa fans https://t.co/Fjy3xrlEmQ pic.twitter.com/6AwYZbpjeh