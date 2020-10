Liverpoolský hrdina Salah zachránil bezdomovce

🔴 #LFC's @MoSalah was at petrol station heard people harass a homeless guy, he intervened them and warned them from facing the same fate in the future, he gave the man £100 and asked him to get a job. 🙌



"Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him" -Mr Craig 🗣 pic.twitter.com/O3hut9HKoE