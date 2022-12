Ronalda nabízeli do všech klubů LM, žádný o něj nestál. Blíží se sedmiletý kontrakt se Saúdy?

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign a 7-year deal with Saudi Arabia, worth £170m-a-year. 💰

The first two-and-a-half years as a player for Al-Nassr and the rest of the contract as an official ambassador for Saudi Arabia and their 2030 World Cup bid. 🇸🇦

(Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/p83LvZ22ST