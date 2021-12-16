Zápas mezi Leicesterem a Tottenhamem se kvůli šíření koronaviru v domácím týmu neuskuteční

Článek
Čtvrteční zápas anglické fotbalové ligy mezi Leicesterem a Tottenhamem se kvůli rozšíření nákazy koronavirem v domácím týmu neuskuteční.
Informace připravujeme.
|Včera
|17. kolo
|Arsenal
|-
|West Ham
|Arsenal - West Ham
|2 : 0
|Včera
|17. kolo
|Crystal Palace
|-
|Southampton
|Crystal Palace - Southampton
|2 : 2
|Včera
|17. kolo
|Brighton
|-
|Wolves
|Brighton - Wolves
|0 : 1
|14.12.2021
|17. kolo
|Manchester City
|-
|Leeds
|Manchester City - Leeds
|7 : 0
|14.12.2021
|17. kolo
|Norwich
|-
|Aston Villa
|Norwich - Aston Villa
|0 : 2
|14.12.2021
|17. kolo
|Brentford
|-
|Manchester Utd.
|Brentford - Manchester Utd.
|Odloženo
|12.12.2021
|16. kolo
|Crystal Palace
|-
|Everton
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|3 : 1
|12.12.2021
|16. kolo
|Leicester
|-
|Newcastle
|Leicester - Newcastle
|4 : 0
|12.12.2021
|16. kolo
|Burnley
|-
|West Ham
|Burnley - West Ham
|0 : 0
|12.12.2021
|16. kolo
|Brighton
|-
|Tottenham
|Brighton - Tottenham
|Odloženo
|Pořadí Poř.
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|Body
|1
|Manchester City F.C.
|17
|13
|2
|2
|40 : 9
|41
|2
|Liverpool F.C.
|16
|11
|4
|1
|45 : 12
|37
|3
|Chelsea F.C.
|16
|11
|3
|2
|38 : 11
|36
|4
|Arsenal F.C.
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23 : 22
|29
|5
|West Ham United F.C.
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28 : 21
|28
|6
|Manchester United F.C.
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26 : 24
|27
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16 : 17
|25
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|7
|3
|7
|13 : 14
|24
|9
|Leicester City
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27 : 27
|22
|10
|Aston Villa F.C.
|17
|7
|1
|9
|23 : 25
|22
|11
|Crystal Palace C.F.
|17
|4
|8
|5
|24 : 24
|20
|12
|Brentford FC
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21 : 22
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|4
|8
|4
|14 : 17
|20
|14
|Everton F.C.
|16
|5
|3
|8
|20 : 28
|18
|15
|Southampton F.C.
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16 : 26
|17
|16
|Leeds United FC
|17
|3
|7
|7
|17 : 32
|16
|17
|FC Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21 : 31
|13
|18
|Burnley FC
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14 : 21
|11
|19
|Newcastle United F.C.
|16
|1
|7
|8
|17 : 34
|10
|20
|Norwich City F.C.
|17
|2
|4
|11
|8 : 34
|10
|dnes
|20 : 30
|17. kolo
|Leicester
|-
|Tottenham
|Leicester - Tottenham
|Vsadit
|dnes
|20 : 45
|17. kolo
|Chelsea
|-
|Everton
|Chelsea - Everton
|Vsadit
|dnes
|21 : 00
|17. kolo
|Liverpool
|-
|Newcastle
|Liverpool - Newcastle
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|13 : 30
|18. kolo
|Manchester Utd.
|-
|Brighton
|Manchester Utd. - Brighton
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|16 : 00
|18. kolo
|Aston Villa
|-
|Burnley
|Aston Villa - Burnley
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|16 : 00
|18. kolo
|Southampton
|-
|Brentford
|Southampton - Brentford
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|16 : 00
|18. kolo
|Watford
|-
|Crystal Palace
|Watford - Crystal Palace
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|16 : 00
|18. kolo
|West Ham
|-
|Norwich
|West Ham - Norwich
|Vsadit
|18.12.
|18 : 30
|18. kolo
|Leeds
|-
|Arsenal
|Leeds - Arsenal
|Vsadit
|19.12.
|15 : 00
|18. kolo
|Newcastle
|-
|Manchester City
|Newcastle - Manchester City
|Vsadit
