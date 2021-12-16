Hlavní obsah

Zápas mezi Leicesterem a Tottenhamem se kvůli šíření koronaviru v domácím týmu neuskuteční

ČTK
Dnes 13:58

Čtvrteční zápas anglické fotbalové ligy mezi Leicesterem a Tottenhamem se kvůli rozšíření nákazy koronavirem v domácím týmu neuskuteční.

Foto: Peter Powell, Reuters

Manažer Leiceseru Brendan Rodgers Foto: Peter Powell, Reuters

Článek

Informace připravujeme.

Reklama

Sdílejte článek
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     

Nejnovější články

Načíst další články
SouhrnTabulkyVýsledkyKalendář

Souhrn:

2021/22

Souhrn z výsledků:
Včera 17. kolo Arsenal Arsenal F.C. - West Ham United F.C. West Ham Arsenal - West Ham 2 : 0
20211215T21 : 00:00+0000
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Arsenal
West Ham
Včera 17. kolo Crystal Palace Crystal Palace C.F. - Southampton F.C. Southampton Crystal Palace - Southampton 2 : 2
Včera 17. kolo Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Brighton - Wolves 0 : 1
14.12.2021 17. kolo Manchester City Manchester City F.C. - Leeds United FC Leeds Manchester City - Leeds 7 : 0
20211214T21 : 00:00+0000
Manchester City vs. Leeds
Manchester City vs. Leeds
Manchester City
Leeds
14.12.2021 17. kolo Norwich Norwich City F.C. - Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa Norwich - Aston Villa 0 : 2
14.12.2021 17. kolo Brentford Brentford FC - Manchester United F.C. Manchester Utd. Brentford - Manchester Utd. Odloženo
12.12.2021 16. kolo Crystal Palace Crystal Palace C.F. - Everton F.C. Everton Crystal Palace - Everton 3 : 1
12.12.2021 16. kolo Leicester Leicester City - Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle Leicester - Newcastle 4 : 0
12.12.2021 16. kolo Burnley Burnley FC - West Ham United F.C. West Ham Burnley - West Ham 0 : 0
20211212T15 : 00:00+0000
Burnley vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. West Ham
Burnley
West Ham
12.12.2021 16. kolo Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Brighton - Tottenham Odloženo
Souhrn z tabulek:
Pořadí Poř. Tým Z V R P Skóre Body
1 Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. 17 13 2 2 40 : 9 41
2 Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. 16 11 4 1 45 : 12 37
3 Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. 16 11 3 2 38 : 11 36
4 Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. 17 9 2 6 23 : 22 29
5 West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. 17 8 4 5 28 : 21 28
6 Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. 16 8 3 5 26 : 24 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. 14 8 1 5 16 : 17 25
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 7 3 7 13 : 14 24
9 Leicester City Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27 : 27 22
10 Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. 17 7 1 9 23 : 25 22
11 Crystal Palace C.F. Crystal Palace C.F. 17 4 8 5 24 : 24 20
12 Brentford FC Brentford FC 16 5 5 6 21 : 22 20
13 Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion 16 4 8 4 14 : 17 20
14 Everton F.C. Everton F.C. 16 5 3 8 20 : 28 18
15 Southampton F.C. Southampton F.C. 17 3 8 6 16 : 26 17
16 Leeds United FC Leeds United FC 17 3 7 7 17 : 32 16
17 FC Watford FC Watford 16 4 1 11 21 : 31 13
18 Burnley FC Burnley FC 15 1 8 6 14 : 21 11
19 Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. 16 1 7 8 17 : 34 10
20 Norwich City F.C. Norwich City F.C. 17 2 4 11 8 : 34 10
Souhrn z kalendáře:
dnes 20 : 30 17. kolo Leicester Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Leicester - Tottenham Vsadit
dnes 20 : 45 17. kolo Chelsea Chelsea F.C. - Everton F.C. Everton Chelsea - Everton Vsadit
dnes 21 : 00 17. kolo Liverpool Liverpool F.C. - Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle Liverpool - Newcastle Vsadit
18.12. 13 : 30 18. kolo Manchester Utd. Manchester United F.C. - Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton Manchester Utd. - Brighton Vsadit
18.12. 16 : 00 18. kolo Aston Villa Aston Villa F.C. - Burnley FC Burnley Aston Villa - Burnley Vsadit
18.12. 16 : 00 18. kolo Southampton Southampton F.C. - Brentford FC Brentford Southampton - Brentford Vsadit
18.12. 16 : 00 18. kolo Watford FC Watford - Crystal Palace C.F. Crystal Palace Watford - Crystal Palace Vsadit
18.12. 16 : 00 18. kolo West Ham West Ham United F.C. - Norwich City F.C. Norwich West Ham - Norwich Vsadit
18.12. 18 : 30 18. kolo Leeds Leeds United FC - Arsenal F.C. Arsenal Leeds - Arsenal Vsadit
19.12. 15 : 00 18. kolo Newcastle Newcastle United F.C. - Manchester City F.C. Manchester City Newcastle - Manchester City Vsadit