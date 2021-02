Chicago - Detroit 105:102 Obrat sezony! Basketbalisté Chicaga smazali ztrátu 25 bodů a vyhráli

Domantas Sabonis tonight:



▪️ 36 PTS (career high)

▪️ 17 REB

▪️ 10 AST

▪️ 3 STL



His 7th career triple-double is the most by a Pacers player since they joined the NBA in 1976. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/oB9qDommf9