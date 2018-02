Je k nezastavení. Talentovaná Ukrajinka se řítí mezi elitu jako uragán

Marta Kostyuk (15)(12-2) wins her 2nd ITF title, 64 63 over Viktorija Golubic in $60k Burnie Final

. . Marta into the Top 200 (#185 Live)

. . now the #4 WTA U18 player (Live)

. . youngest ITF Finalist/Titlist in 2018 so far (15 yrs; 220 days)

. . youngest player in WTA Top 700 pic.twitter.com/jlmvQnENvN