Miliardové útraty nekončí! Chelsea má na dosah nejdražší letní posilu

BREAKING NEWS:



- Kai Havertz will be a Chelsea player 🔵

- After Chelsea and Leverkusen reached an agreement

- €80 plus €20m in add ons and bonuses

- Suits both parties

- Havertz eager and keen to join Chelsea and spoken to Lampard already

- Cech will fly to Germany soon✅🤝 pic.twitter.com/rsU90pqSBS